15 states sue to block Biden’s effort to help migrants in US illegally get health coverage

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Fifteen states have sued the Biden administration over a rule that is expected to allow 100,000 immigrants brought to the U.S. illegally as children to enroll next year in the federal Affordable Care Act’s health insurance. The states filed a federal lawsuit Thursday in North Dakota. It’s one of the states involved and the others are Alabama, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, Ohio, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee and Virginia. The states are seeking to block the rule from taking effect Nov. 1 and providing people known as “Dreamers” access to tax breaks when they sign up for coverage.

