Police shooting of Baltimore teen prompts outrage among residents

BALTIMORE (AP) — Residents of a southwest Baltimore neighborhood are outraged after police officers shot and killed a fleeing teenager. Authorities have released few details about the Monday night shooting and have not publicly identified the teen. Officials say he ran away when officers tried to engage with him. Police caught up to him and there was a brief struggle before three officers realized he had a gun and opened fire. His loved ones are criticizing the police department for withholding critical details about the shooting. Officials say none of the officers were injured and a loaded handgun was recovered from the scene.

