Could another insurrection happen in January? This film imagines what if
AP Film Writer
NEW YORK (AP) — Election results are contested. Far-right extremists groups are plotting to overthrow the electoral college vote count. Protesters gather in Washington. TV news screens blare: “Capitol in Chaos.” Only this is not January 6th, 2021, but a simulation of an insurrection very much like it. In January last year, a group of former generals, senators, governors and civil servants gathered to run an exercise, a war game, to experience the United States on the brink of civil war in January 2025, and, maybe, to find a few ways to avoid a widely shared American nightmare. Throughout the bipartisan exercise, directors Tony Gerber and Jesse Moss were there with cameras to catch everything that unfolded for the new documentary “War Game.”