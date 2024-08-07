Alabama approved a medical marijuana program in 2021. Patients are still waiting for it.

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Medical marijuana remains unavailable in Alabama amid an ongoing legal fight over licenses. State lawmakers approved the creation of a medical marijuana program in 2021. However, the program remains on hold. Companies have challenged the process used by the Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission to award and contest licenses. The delay is frustrating patients, doctors and regulators. While licensed cultivators have marijuana plants nearing maturity, cannabis products can’t be recommended or sold to patients in Alabama while the entire program remains on hold.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.