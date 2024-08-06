Man known as pro-democracy activist convicted in US of giving China intel on dissidents

NEW YORK (AP) — A Chinese American scholar has been convicted of U.S. charges of using his reputation as a pro-democracy activist to gather information on dissidents and feed it to his homeland’s government. A federal jury in New York delivered its verdict Tuesday in the case of Shujun Wang. He helped found a pro-democracy group in the city. Prosecutors say that at the behest of China’s main intelligence agency, Wang lived a double life for over a decade. Wang had pleaded not guilty. His lawyers portrayed him as a gregarious academic with nothing to hide.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.