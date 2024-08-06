Judge rejects bid by Judicial Watch, Daily Caller to reopen fight over access to Biden Senate papers

DOVER, Del. (AP) — A Delaware judge has refused to vacate a ruling denying a conservative media outlet and an activist group access to records related to President Joe Biden’s Senate papers at the University of Delaware. Judicial Watch and the Daily Caller News Foundation sought to reopen their lawsuit following the release of Special Counsel Robert Hur’s report about Biden’s handling of classified documents. Hur found that Biden willfully retained highly classified information when he was a private citizen. Judicial Watch and the Daily Caller said Hur’s discovery that the university had stored the papers for Biden at no cost constituted new evidence bolstering their argument for access to the papers.

