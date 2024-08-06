Customers line up on Ohio’s first day of recreational marijuana sales

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Customers lined up at dispensaries across Ohio on Tuesday for the state’s first day of recreational marijuana sales. Nearly 100 medical marijuana dispensaries have been authorized to begin selling recreational marijuana to adults. They received operating certificates this week from the state. One man camped out in his car so he could make the first purchase at a Cincinnati dispensary just after sunrise Tuesday. Dozens also lined up outside dispensaries in Columbus and Youngstown. Ohio voters last November approved allowing people over 21 to purchase, possess and grow limited amounts of cannabis for personal use.

