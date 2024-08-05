Tunisian President Saied files paperwork to run in October’s election

TUNIS, Tunisia (AP) — Tunisian President Kais Saied has filed the necessary paperwork to run in the presidential election in October. He is expected to face little competition as prominent opposition members and other potential challengers have been imprisoned during his first term. The list of candidates for the Oct. 6 election will be published Saturday. Political participation has waned in Tunisia since the country’s longtime dictator Zine El Abidine Ben Ali was overthrown in 2011. Last year’s local elections saw a turnout of 11%.

