Tropical Storm Debby could prove just as dangerous as a major hurricane

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Tropical Storm Debby came ashore in Florida as a Category 1 hurricane and quickly downgraded, but the storm still poses serious threats as it slogs on toward Georgia and South Carolina. Tropical storms can be deadlier than some of the strongest hurricanes. In Debby’s case, the storm was expected to slow to a crawl and dump up to 30 inches of rain over several days over coastal Georgia and South Carolina. Winds won’t be the biggest danger, making what category the storm is far less important than the potential for catastrophic flooding.

