5 people wounded in overnight shooting, Milwaukee police say

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee police say that five people were wounded in a shooting overnight. Authorities say the shooting occurred at about 1:45 a.m. on the north side of Milwaukee and the victims were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Local television station WISN-TV reports the shooting took place outside of a bar. Police did not identify those wounded beyond their ages, which range from 28 to 40 years old. Police also did not specify the nature of the injuries. Authorities said they are searching for unknown suspects but did not provide further details.

