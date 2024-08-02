Justice Dept. says it’s committed to sharing info about foreign election threats with tech companies

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department is committed to sharing with social media companies information that it picks up about efforts by foreign governments to influence this year’s elections. That’s according to a speech being given Friday by Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco to a lawyers’ conference. Monaco will say that though it’s ultimately up to companies to decide what if any action to take, the department will continue to provide them with “actionable intelligence” so they can make decisions about foreign threats on their platforms. The department this week made public for the first time a series of procedures the FBI uses for deciding when to share information with social media companies about threats.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.