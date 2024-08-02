Dutch team with player convicted of rape qualifies for Olympic beach volleyball knockout round

PARIS (AP) — The Dutch Olympian who was convicted in 2016 of raping a girl in England advanced to the knockout round of the beach volleyball tournament, even with a loss in the final match of pool play. Steven van de Velde and his partner, Matthew Immers, will play in the round-of 16 on Sunday or Monday. An opponent and time of match have not been determined. The Dutch lost in straight sets to Tokyo gold medalists Anders Mol and Christian Sorum. Fans again wooed and whistled at Van de Velde on every serve.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.