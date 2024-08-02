Drexel University agrees to bolster handling of bias complaints after probe of antisemitic incidents

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Drexel University plans to review discrimination complaints received in recent years and will improve how it handles them under an agreement with the U.S. Department of Education. The voluntary resolution announced Friday calls for the school to review complaints and reports of such incidents during the past two academic years, share the information with the federal agency and take action if needed. The federal investigation began with a complaint about an October dormitory fire on the door of a suite where a Jewish student lived. The investigation is among more than 150 similar probes launched by the Department of Education in the wake of the Oct. 7 attack on Israel.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.