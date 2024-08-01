Wisconsin judge refuses GOP request to pause absentee voting ruling sought by disabled people
Associated Press
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A judge has refused to put on hold his ruling that allows disabled people in Wisconsin to be emailed absentee ballots at home in November’s presidential election in the closely watched battleground state. Republicans asked the judge to not enforce his ruling while their appeal is pending. But Dane County Circuit Judge Everett Mitchell on Thursday rejected their arguments, saying putting his ruling on hold “would inflict significant harm on both the disability rights advocates and the public interest.” It will now be up to the state appeals court to decide whether to pause the ruling before the Nov. 5 election.