Remember the ice bucket challenge? 10 years later, the viral campaign is again fundraising for ALS

BOSTON (AP) — The Massachusetts governor, several sports stars and dozens more dumped cold water on themselves to mark the 10th anniversary of the ALS ice bucket challenge. The event Thursday at Fenway Park is part of an effort to renew interest in the viral social media campaign that raises money to find a cure for Lou Gehrig’s disease. Pat Quin and co-founder Pete Frates helped popularize the challenge. Both were diagnosed with ALS and have since died. When Quin and Frates picked it up, the phenomenon exploded. Thousands of people participated in the viral trend, including celebrities, athletes and politicians. Online videos were viewed millions of times.

