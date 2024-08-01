Deadly force justified in fatal shooting of North Carolina man who killed 4 officers, official says
Associated Press
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A district attorney in North Carolina has concluded that law enforcement officers were justified in their use of deadly force against a gunman who killed four officers in April. Mecklenburg County District Attorney Spencer Merriweather said in a report released Thursday that there was “no question” the officers were trying to defend themselves and others when they shot and killed 39-year-old Terry Clark Hughes Jr. The report says Hughes fatally shot the four officers while they were trying to serve warrants for his arrest. Four other officers were wounded.