Breakaway boxing body’s president backs the IOC’s handling of gender issues at the Paris Olympics

VILLEPINTE, France (AP) — The head of the new governing body that hopes to run the next Olympic boxing tournament says he strongly supports the IOC’s policies at the Paris Olympics. He urged those without deep understanding of gender identity issues to leave those discussions to medical professionals and scientists. World Boxing president Boris Van Der Vorst also told The Associated Press on Thursday that his organization will always put athletes’ safety first in developing its own policies on health and gender eligibility, while also recognizing that combat sports sometimes require special considerations to protect all athletes.

