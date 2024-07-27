Harris is holding her first fundraiser as the likely Democratic nominee as donors open their wallets

WASHINGTON (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris is holding her first fundraiser since becoming the Democrats’ likely White House nominee as she looks to build on a record week of contributions since President Joe Biden ended his campaign for reelection. Harris is traveling to Pittsfield, Massachusetts, on Saturday in anticipation of raising more than $1.4 million, according to campaign announced, from an expected audience of about 800 people. Plans call for musician James Taylor to introduce Harris at a fundraiser that was to feature many of the state’s Democratic heavyweights. Harris took in more than $100 million in donations in the first 48 hours after Biden quit the race.

