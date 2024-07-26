Beshear gets a warm embrace in flood-stricken parts of Kentucky where he and Trump are both popular

WAYLAND, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear is one of several Democrats who is said to be in consideration as Vice President Kamala Harris’ running mate. Beshear has proven his small-town political appeal in a region that doesn’t hide its allegiance to Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump. Beshear is making several stops in eastern Kentucky on Friday to discuss progress in the recovery from a massive flood from two years ago. While Beshear narrowly carried those Appalachian counties, Trump won them in landslide fashion four years ago despite losing to Joe Biden, and the Republican leader remains popular there.

