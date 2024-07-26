A 15-year-old sentenced to state facility for youths for role in Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl rally

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A 15-year-old who was among those charged with opening fire during the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl rally has been sentenced to a state facility for youths. The teen, who was referred to as R.G. in court documents, said at Thursday’s hearing that what happened is “not who I am.” The Kansas City Star reports that he described himself as a ”good kid” before he became associated with a group of peers involved in the Feb. 14 shooting. Kansas City police detective Grant Spiking testified that R.G. began to shoot toward a person after that individual started firing. R.G. then hit another person in his own group. One woman was killed in the shooting and around two dozen were wounded.

