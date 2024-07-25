Daughter of late Supreme Court Justice Scalia appointed to Virginia Board of Education

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin has appointed the daughter of the late Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia to serve on the Virginia Board of Education. Some Democrats are criticizing Youngkin’s appointment of Meg Bryce, claiming she is unfit for the board following her unsuccessful campaign in 2023 for an at-large seat on the Albemarle County school board. Bryce is a psychology educator. Youngkin has also selected Ida Outlaw McPherson, a Hampton Roads-area attorney, to serve on the board. That fills out the nine-member group responsible for determining statewide curriculum standards, high school graduation requirements and qualifications for teachers.

