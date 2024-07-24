Puerto Rico finalizes details of upcoming referendum on political status amid criticism over cost
Associated Press
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Plans to hold a nonbinding referendum on Puerto Rico’s political status have come under scrutiny for its multimillion-dollar cost as election officials announced the order and description of choices on the upcoming ballot. The $1.3 million referendum that critics have described as “inconsequential” will feature three choices in the following order: independence with free association, statehood and independence. Under the free association option, issues like foreign affairs, U.S. citizenship and use of the U.S. dollar would be negotiated. The order of options was set following a televised drawing held Wednesday that was supervised by judges at Puerto Rico’s elections commission.