Search called off for small airplane that went missing in fog and rain over southeast Alaska

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — The U.S. Coast Guard has called off the search for a small airplane with three people aboard that went missing over southeast Alaska over the weekend. The search was called off for the 1948 Beechcraft Bonanza Monday evening. Pilot Samuel Wright flew the plane to Juneau, where he picked up Hans Munich and Tanya Hutchins. The plane was headed to Yakutat, about 275 miles northeast of Juneau, when it was lost on radar near Mount Crillon in Glacier Bay National Park. The Coast Guard search included planes, a helicopter and boat crews. The Coast Guard said weather conditions were generally poor with fog, rain and gusty winds when the plane was last tracked.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.