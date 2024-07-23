Antisemitism runs rampant in Philadelphia schools, Jewish group alleges in civil rights complaint

The Anti-Defamation League says the Philadelphia school district has failed to protect Jewish students from “a virulent wave of antisemitism” that swept through classrooms after Hamas attacked Israel on Oct. 7. The ADL filed a complaint Tuesday with the U.S. Department of Education’s Office of Civil Rights. The Jewish advocacy group wants the school district to issue a statement denouncing antisemitism and to take disciplinary action against teachers and students who engage in discrimination and harassment. A school district spokesperson declined to comment on an active investigation.

