National bail fund returns to Georgia after judge says limits were arbitrary

ATLANTA (AP) — A national nonprofit that aids low-income people behind bars is reopening its Atlanta branch. The decision comes after a judge temporarily blocked part of a Georgia law that restricts organizations from helping people pay bail. Last month, the Bail Project announced it was leaving Georgia because of a new Republican-backed law limiting people and organizations from posting more than three cash bonds in a year unless they meet extensive requirements to become bail bond companies. But a federal judge on July 12 granted a preliminary injunction on that. The judge called the three-bond limit “essentially arbitrary.”

