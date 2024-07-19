David Letterman will headline Biden fundraiser with Hawaii governor on July 29

HONOLULU (AP) — David Letterman will headline a fundraiser with President Joe Biden in 10 days at the home of a family friend of Hawaii Gov. Josh Green. That’s a sign that his campaign is forging ahead despite continued calls for the president to bow out of the 2024 race. Green told The Associated Press that “we support the President, the V.P. and the Democratic Party, in good and tough times because he has been there for us as a family and a state.” The fundraiser in Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts, will feature the longtime late-night host, plus Biden and first lady Jill Biden. The campaign has at least 10 other fundraising events over the last 10 days of July.

