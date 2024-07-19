Chiefs set deadline of 6 months to decide whether to renovate Arrowhead or build new — and where

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. (AP) — The Chiefs have set a deadline of six months from now to decide on a plan for the future of Arrowhead Stadium. Their choices are renovating their iconic home or building an entirely new stadium in Kansas or Missouri. Officials in Kansas have approved a plan that would finance up to 70% of the cost of new stadiums for professional sports franchises. Missouri Gov. Mike Parson responded by saying he expects his state to put together an aid plan by the end of the year to keep the teams on its side of the metro area.

