A man kills a grizzly bear in Montana after it attacks while he is picking berries

A man picking huckleberries in Montana shot and killed a grizzly bear after it attacked and injured him badly enough that he had to be hospitalized. Montana wildlife officials say the 72-year-old man was alone when the adult female charged him Thursday. He killed the bear with a handgun. The attack happened two miles north of Columbia Falls in northwestern Montana. Female grizzlies are known to attack to defend their cubs. Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks officials were trying to determine if this grizzly had any cubs. They said Friday they had no more information to release, including the man’s name and condition.

