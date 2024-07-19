5 people, including 4 children, killed in Alabama shooting

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Authorities say five people, including four children have been killed in a shooting in central Alabama. Court records show that 32-year-old Brandon Kendrick was arrested on multiple counts of capital murder for the death of a woman and four children. The children were all under the age of 14. Officials say the victims were shot in the head with a handgun. The shooting occurred Thursday night in Bibb County’s West Blocton community, which is about 40 miles southwest of Birmingham. The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is expected to release more information on Friday.

