Dan Brown makes late birdies for a 1-shot lead over Shane Lowry in wind-challenged British Open

TROON, Scotland (AP) — Dan Brown delivered the biggest surprise of them all at the British Open. The wind changed direction at Royal Troon and seemed to fool everyone but Shane Lowry. He played the links a few weeks ago and knew how to handle the wind from the opposition direction. Lowry had a 66 for his best start ever in a major. And then came Brown, a 29-year-old from England. Playing in the second-to-last group, he birdied two of the last three holes for a 65 to lead in his major championship debut. Tiger Woods had a 79. Rory McIlroy shot 78.

