Massachusetts lawmakers reach compromise deal on gun bill

BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts House and Senate negotiators have released a compromise version of a sweeping gun bill that supporters say builds on the state’s existing gun laws, including a crackdown on difficult-to-trace “ghost guns,” while safeguarding the rights of gun owners. The bill — which must be given final approval by both chambers before being sent to Gov. Maura Healey — is part of an effort to respond to a 2022 Supreme Court ruling that citizens have a right to carry firearms in public for self-defense. The bill would toughen oversight for those who own privately made, unserialized “ghost guns” that are largely untraceable.

