French anti-terror police detain alleged neo-Nazi sympathizer suspected of targeting Olympic torch

PARIS (AP) — French anti-terror police have detained an alleged neo-Nazi sympathizer suspected of wanting to target the Olympic torch relay. The Paris prosecutor’s office said the man was detained Wednesday in the Alsace region of eastern France. It said he runs a group titled “French Aryan division” on the social media channel Telegram and was detained for questioning about death threats, hate speech and other postings he allegedly made. The prosecutor’s office said his alleged comments that triggered the probe by its unit dedicated to fighting online hate didn’t specifically target the Paris Olympics that kick off July 26. But Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said the suspect had “a willingness to intervene during a stage, evidently, of the torch relay.”

