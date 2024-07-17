Beloved priest Abbe Pierre was the conscience of France. Several women now accuse him of assault

PARIS (AP) — An international foundation says its founder, the late French cleric Abbe Pierre, has been accused of sexual assault or harassment by several women. Abbe Pierre was one of France’s most beloved public figures and a lifelong advocate for the homeless. In a statement Wednesday, the Emmaus Community said it is making public allegations of acts that may amount to sexual assault or sexual harassment. The statement also said specialized investigators heard and analyzed testimonies from seven women, including one who was a minor at the time of the alleged abuse that occurred between the end of the 1970s and 2005.

