What to watch as the Republican National Convention enters its third day in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE (AP) — The third day of the Republican National Convention kicks off, with Republicans shifting the focus to issues of national security and foreign policy as the party seeks to draw a stark contrast from Democrats’ handling of the ongoing crises in Europe and the Middle East. This comes as Republicans spent Tuesday highlighting what they say is Democrats’ failure to secure the U.S. borders from illegal immigration. The topic Wednesday will expand to America’s standing on the world stage. Former Trump administration officials are expected to take the stage to outline what foreign policy would look like in a second Trump term.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.