Baltic countries notify Russia and Belarus they will exit the Moscow-controlled electricity grid

VILNIUS, Lithuania (AP) — The electricity grid operators of the three Baltic countries on Tuesday officially notified Russia and Belarus that they will exit a 2001 agreement that has kept Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania connected to an electricity transmission system controlled by Moscow. The Baltic countries already have stopped buying electricity from Russia, and in line with a plan announced last year following Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine, they will shift their grid connections next February to the main continental European energy network. Utility operators Elering of Estonia, AST of Latvia and Litgrid of Lithuania said jointly that the exit notice was signed in the Latvian capital of Riga on Tuesday. The joint agreement with Moscow and Minsk will end on Feb. 7.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.