As Gaza’s doctors struggle to save lives, many lose their own in Israeli airstrikes

BEIRUT (AP) — Israel’s 9-month-old war with Hamas in Gaza has decimated the territory’s medical system. It has not only wreaked physical destruction on hospitals and health facilities, it has devastated Gaza’s medical personnel. The U.N. says more than 500 health care workers have been killed since October. One of those killed was Dr. Hassan Hamdan, a plastic surgeon who specialized in wound reconstruction. An Israeli airstrike killed him earlier this month, along with his wife, son, two daughters, a daughter-in-law, a son-in-law, six grandchildren and one other person, as his family sheltered in their home in an Israeli-declared “safe zone.”

