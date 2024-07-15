Ukraine needs 25 Patriot air defense systems and more F-16 warplanes, President Zelenskyy says

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says his country needs 25 Patriot air defense systems to fully defend its airspace and protect the entire country from Russian missile attacks. He also wants Western partners to send more F-16 warplanes than those already pledged. Zelenskyy told a Kyiv news conference Monday he is ready to work with Donald Trump if he wins November’s election. He said he is convinced that most Republicans support Ukraine in its war with Russia. Western support is crucial for Ukraine as it tries to beat back Russia’s bigger and better-equipped invading army. Zelenskyy has proved talented at persuading friendly countries to provide ever more support, even if he doesn’t always get what he wants immediately.

