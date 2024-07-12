US Navy pilots come home after months of shooting down Houthi missiles and drones

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) — U.S. Navy fighter pilots have come home in Virginia after months of shooting down Houthi-launched missiles and drones. The fighting in the Middle East had become the most intense running sea battle the Navy has faced since World War II. Dressed in green flight suits, the aviators stepped from their F/A-18 Super Hornets onto the hot tarmac of their base in Virginia Beach. They were embraced by women in summer dresses and kids carrying American flags. The USS Dwight D. Eisenhower aircraft carrier strike group was protecting vital commercial shipping channels and allied warships under fire in the Red Sea.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.