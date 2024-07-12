Griff has opened for some of pop’s biggest stars. Now she has a debut album of her own to tour

British singer-songwriter Griff’s career has been an unmistakable whirlwind. Less than two years after releasing her first single, she won the Brit Award for Rising Star. Then she opened for Dua Lipa, Ed Sheeran, Coldplay and Taylor Swift. In between those gigs, intimate solo shows and single and EP releases, she was working on the songs that became her debut album, “Vertigo.” The 23-year-old, whose full name is Sarah Faith Griffiths, told The Associated Press that the usual steps that a new artist takes have been upside-down for her. She tracks the dizzying emotions that have accompanied her journey in her new album. “Vertigo” is out now.

