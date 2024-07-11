Philadelphia labor union powerbroker gets 6 years for bribery and theft

READING, Pa. (AP) — A former Philadelphia labor leader who once wielded clout in state and local politics has been sentenced to six years in prison for bribery and theft. John Dougherty was convicted of bribing a City Council member and embezzling nearly $600,000 from the powerful electricians’ union. Known as “Johnny Doc,” Dougherty ran that union for nearly three decades and was a Democratic power broker in Pennsylvania politics, steering tens of millions in union campaign contributions to candidates for office. Those candidates included his brother Kevin, who was elected to the Pennsylvania Supreme Court in 2015. Kevin Dougherty attended his brother’s sentencing hearing Thursday.

