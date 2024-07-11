Kentucky drug crackdown yields 200 arrests in Operation Summer Heat

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear says a sweeping investigation into suspected drug trafficking rings has produced more than 200 arrests and drug seizures valued at nearly $685,000. The governor on Thursday touted progress on the prevention and treatment fronts in fighting the deadly addiction epidemic. The Kentucky State Police investigation, launched three months ago, involved every state police post across the Bluegrass State. The crackdown, dubbed Operation Summer Heat, is ongoing. Beshear also announced advances in providing comprehensive treatment for people battling addiction. Four more Kentucky counties — Breathitt, Jessamine, Lee and Nelson — have been certified as Recovery Ready Communities for the help they provide people overcoming addiction.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.