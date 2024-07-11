Georgia has 2 more players, including LB Smael Mondon, arrested for reckless driving

Georgia starting linebacker Smael Mondon was arrested by Athens-Clarke County police on Wednesday night on charges of speeding and reckless driving, according to jail records. Earlier this week, freshman offensive lineman Bo Hughley was arrested by University of Georgia police on similar charges as the team’s difficulty with driving offenses continues more than a year after a player and staffer died in a crash while racing. On March 24, running back Trevor Etienne was arrested on charges of drunken driving. The DUI charges against Etienne were dismissed Wednesday when he pleaded no contest to other charges.

