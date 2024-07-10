The first lady is helping to salvage her husband’s campaign. Will it be enough?

WASHINGTON (AP) — Jill Biden is coming under the microscope as she tries to help her husband salvage his presidential campaign. She’s weathering blame for President Joe Biden’s political troubles that were sparked by his poor debate performance against Donald Trump, The first lady has taken on many roles since the late June debate. She’s been the supportive spouse at his side and his stand-in at campaign events. This week, she’s a hostess helping welcome NATO leaders to Washington for their annual summit. One of the first lady’s top aides, Elizabeth Alexander, says the criticism is unfounded and an example of the tightrope society forces high-profile women to walk.

