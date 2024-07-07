Two boys shot in a McDonald’s in New York City

NEW YORK (AP) — Two boys have been shot in a McDonald’s in the Bronx borough of New York City. A New York Police Department spokesman says the shooting occurred around 10 p.m. Saturday. The victims, ages 12 and 13, were hospitalized and listed in stable condition. Authorities say they are searching for a male suspect who entered the fast food restaurant in the Allerton section of the Bronx and opened fire at the boys before running away. The 12 year old was hit in the leg and back and the 13 year old was shot in the leg.

