Man charged with stealing and selling car of elderly couple who were fatally shot in South Florida

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a man has been arrested and charged with stealing and later selling the car of an elderly South Florida couple who were fatally shot in March. Court records show that 30-year-old Maurice Newson was arrested in May on a warrant for charges of grand theft auto and dealing in stolen property. He had been in a relationship with one of the victims’ granddaughters. Major and Claudette Melvin, ages 89 and 85 respectively, had owned a 2014 Ford Fusion, which was missing when Fort Lauderdale police responded to the deceased couple’s home on March 22. A tow truck driver identified Newson as the person who sold the car for $200.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.