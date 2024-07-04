Mexico’s incoming president announces top posts but her new cabinet includes familiar faces

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s incoming president has announced her appointees for top posts, but hopes for a fresh approach were dashed by the re-appearance of old faces in the new cabinet. President-elect Claudia Sheinbaum announced Thursday that Rosa Icela Rodríguez, who headed outgoing President Andrés Manuel López Obrador’s failed security strategy, will serve as the next interior secretary. That is Mexico’s top domestic political post, responsible for handling demonstrations, protests and relations with Mexico’s 32 powerful state governors. As expected, Omar García Harfuch, who served as Mexico City police chief when Sheinbaum was mayor, was appointed to head Mexico’s increasingly powerless Public Safety Department, the top law-enforcement post.

