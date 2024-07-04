A week after an alleged coup attempt in Bolivia, confusion and conspiracy theories reign

LA PAZ, Bolivia (AP) — A fugitive general charged with collusion over last week’s alleged coup attempt in Bolivia has told The Associated Press that before being pulled out of retirement to storm the presidential palace, he had the impression that the embattled government intended to share power with the Bolivian army. The general’s comments mark another surreal turn in the nation’s efforts to establish the facts of what happened on June 26 when tanks and armored vehicles rumbled into La Paz, stunning the country and spinning off waves of rumors from the mundane to the absurd. A week after a purported rebellion roiled the South American country, Bolivians who thought they’d seen it all say they’ve never been more confused.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.