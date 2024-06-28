What to stream this week: Emma Roberts in space, Eddie Murphy in Beverly Hills, Zach Bryan in bars

This week’s new streaming entertainment releases include an album from country music star Zach Bryan, Eddie Murphy reprising his role as Axel Foley and Discovery Channel’s annual “Shark Week” hoping to bite off a chunk of primetime viewership. Emma Roberts is accepted into a competitive NASA training program in the movie “Space Cadet” and the beloved animated children’s series “Bluey” starts rolling out super short episodes. See Independence Day fireworks on NBC with country singer Mickey Guyton as host or play the video game Zenless Zone Zero, which takes place in a urban wasteland that’s under attack by creatures from alternate dimensions.

