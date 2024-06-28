No return date yet for NASA astronauts who launched to space station aboard Boeing’s capsule

NASA says two astronauts will stay in space longer to continue troubleshooting Boeing’s capsule. NASA on Friday did not give a return date. Two veteran NASA test pilots blasted off aboard Boeing’s Starliner capsule for the space station on June 5. It was the first astronaut launch for Boeing after years of delays and setbacks. The test flight was expected to last a week or so, enough time for Wilmore and Williams to check out the capsule while docked at the station. But problems with the capsule’s propulsion system, used to maneuver the spacecraft, prompted NASA and Boeing to delay the flight home several times.

