EU leaders have tapped their top brass. Von der Leyen must win over parliament to keep her job

BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union leaders moved quickly this week to pick appointees for the bloc’s top jobs. Despite far right gains in the June 6-9 elections, mainstream parties retained a majority and forced through their candidates. Ursula von der Leyen was nominated for a second term as European Commission president, Portugal’s António Costa for EU Council President, and Estonia’s Kaja Kallas was picked as their top diplomat. But von der Leyen and Kallas must be confirmed in their posts by EU lawmakers. Von der Leyen could face a secret ballot next month and defectors may lurk. She may have to seek support from the environmentalist Greens, which would anger her political family. Others might defect should she court Europe’s far right.

